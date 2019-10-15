Oklahoma Sheriff looking for persons of interest in “dangerous pursuit”

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest.

According to the Sheriff, deputies tried to stop a truck in the early morning hours Tuesday.

They say the truck then failed to yield, leading to a “dangerous pursuit” throughout Mayes County.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit including GRDA, Pryor, Chouteau, and Locust Grove Police Departments.

Stop sticks were deployed twice before the vehicle finally stopped.

The occupants ran into the woods but the female was apprehended while the male got away. While deputies were busy on the scene, the female, identified as Jimmie Beth Falling, was able to escape back into the woods. The male person of interest is Leonard Ray Richardson, Jr. Mayes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Leonard Ray Richardson, Jr.

Jimmie Beth Falling

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office at 918-825-3535. You can remain anonymous.