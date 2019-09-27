Oklahoma SH-85 bridge work moves forward at Duck Creek in Delaware County

A nearly $6 million project to replace a century-old bridge on SH-85 at Duck Creek near Ketchum began in early September, weather permitting

At this time, the bridge remains open to traffic while crews relocate a water line attached to the bridge. There have been some initial delays due to equipment issues, but the contractor reports those have been resolved.

All lanes of SH-85 will close at Duck Creek once the line relocation is complete, which is currently anticipated for early October. Further information on the exact closure date will be provided as it is finalized.

As a reminder, the official detour is on the state highway system, using US-60 and SH-82 around the bridge closure. Drivers will need to plan ahead for extra travel time. A map is attached showing the official detour route.

The SH-85 bridge over Duck Creek is located near Ketchum and was built in 1918. It is considered functionally obsolete and at-risk for becoming structurally deficient. In order to replace the narrow structure with a wider structure to better accommodate traffic, the bridge will close, and highway traffic will detour to US-60 and SH-82 during the project.

Drivers can sign up to receive future advisories on this or other highway projects by going to www.odot.org and clicking the “Sign Up For News & Alerts” link on the main page.