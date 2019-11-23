Oklahoma sees increase in number of teachers

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Department of Education Says the number of teachers in the state are on the rise.

During the past two years, there have been more than seventeen hundred teachers added in Oklahoma classrooms.

Education leaders say they believe the pay raises approved during the more recent legislative sessions helped them meet this goal.

The average pay raise was $7,400 dollars for teachers.

Fairland Public Schools Teacher Mary Dushane is in support of education finally being taken seriously with improvements like this.

“Well there is a difference in morale from the pay raise because people are like maybe we can survive now that’s the way that goes. But as far as you know we need those core subject teachers, we need specialized teachers that know how to do higher education math, and higher education science.”

Continuous goals for the state include working to create smaller classroom sizes for students to help improve learning.