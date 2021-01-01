Oklahoma sees drop in unemployment claims

OKLAHOMA — The coronavirus wreaked havoc with the economies of many U.S. States in 2020, but there’s continued good news for the economy of one of the Four States with the start of the new year.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the number of residents in the sooner state filing unemployment claims have declined for the 27th week in a row. But that doesn’t mean 2020 wasn’t a rough year on state residents.

The Executive Director of the OESC says the state paid out more in unemployment benefits in 2020 alone than during the last ten years combined.