Oklahoma schools showing improvement on yearly report card

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma school report card evaluating districts across the state show academic growth.

Each year education officials grade schools on topics including chronic absenteeism, graduation percentage, and academic performance.

During the 2018-2019 school year progress across the state included at least 44 high schools moving up in a letter grade.

Internships for these students were up 400 percent.

95 elementary and middle schools moved up at least one letter grade.

Although progress has been made, education leaders say they want to address improving college preparedness for students.