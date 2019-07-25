Oklahoma school districts receive more funding to help students who struggle with Reading

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma’s Reading Education Initiatives are now getting some record breaking funding. The Reading Sufficiency Act is now fully funded for the first time.

About $12 million will go to those who struggle with Reading during the 2019-2020 School Year.

Oklahoma has a Reading Law that requires readers in the third grade to read at a certain level. If they do not, they could be held back a year. The Sooner State has a high number of kids repeating grades. In fact, they’re ranked second in the U.S. for that right behind Mississippi.

The funds will be divided among districts who need it most based on reading levels. Each school will receive about $153 per student compared to the $75 they got before.

“Most of the states that put more money into the education programs see an increase and they have higher test scores, they have higher test rates. There is a correlation between the funding you get for education and the by-product or the students that are going to be successful.” David Carriger, Quapaw Public Schools Superintendent

Some of the funds districts can use the money on includes Reading instruction material and teaching assistants. The state’s goal with this additional funding is to have less students held back.