Oklahoma representative Markwayne Mullin to hold telephone town hall

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In efforts of maintaining transparency with the people of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin will hold a telephone town hall.

Mullin, who serves Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, will get a chance to hear concerns from people who live in the state.

Major topics to be discussed include the state of the impeachment inquiry, as well as initiatives Mullin is working on in Washington D.C.

The call will be held on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

If you are interested in participating you can call 877-229-8493.

The pass code to join the call is 111439.