Oklahoma report shows declining ACT scores across state

OKLAHOMA–New studies show a declining performance for students taking the ACT in Oklahoma.

The average score students earned this past year was a 18.6 out of 36. From the previous year, scores dropped about .4 points.

Quapaw Schools superintendent David Carriger believes the decline is attributed to the ACT becoming mandatory for all students to take.

The test has also been revamped.

“For all students–even though they maybe looking at a career technical route or maybe going to a career tech schools, the test could be a little bit more difficult because they are not taking the college-bound curriculum that some of the other students are,” explained Carriger.

Carriger adds there are plans next year for the ACT to change. This would allow students to not have to retake the entire test if they do not perform well.

They could instead retake certain portions including math or reading.