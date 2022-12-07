Drizzle and fog will change over to more substantial rain this afternoon. Late tonight into Thursday it could bring an inch of rain to Northeast Oklahoma. We finally see the sun returning by Friday.

Today’s highs should reach the lower 50s but we shouldn’t cool off too much overnight. We will see a light east wind.

The showers continue through Thursday morning. This should begin to taper off around lunch time. Then we start to see a little cooler weather coming in for Thursday night and Friday with highs only in the 50s.

Look for the chance of rain to return again on Saturday. Temperatures through this week and into the weekend should stay in the 50s for highs with lows above freezing.