Oklahoma receives money from EPA

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma schools will benefit from a major grant from the EPA to help prevent asbestos exposure.

The EPA awarded $150,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Labor in support of the cause.

This is possible due to a federal agreement through the Toxic Substances Control Acts Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act.

The funding will allow Oklahoma public schools to be tested for asbestos to ensure quick removal.

EPA officials say their hope with this funding is to better protect children by reducing possibility of exposure of asbestos.