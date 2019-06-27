Oklahoma ranks top in nation for number of patients using medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA —

It has been a year since medical marijuana has been approved in the Sooner State and studies show the number of patients ranks among the top in the nation.

In the first year, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials say they expected to issue 80,000 licenses. However, the state is on track to reach 150,000. Officials say Oklahoma’s high ranking in the top 3 of 33 medical marijuana states, is due to the lax regulations on health concerns a person can have before being issued a license.

Another factor is that there are no restrictions to the amount of dispensaries that are permitted in the state currently.

House Bill 2612 recently signed into law by Governor Stitt could soon change that with more restrictions put in place.