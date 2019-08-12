Oklahoma now offers online appointment applications for WIC

The Oklahoma Department of Health is making is easier for new or expectant moms to access resources.

The Department has launched an online appointment application for the federal Women, Infants and Children program. The new tool allows women to notify local agencies that they’re interested in signing up for services.

Representatives will then follow-up with those women to schedule appointments and tell them what resources are available to them. That includes nutrition education, breast-feeding help, and social services for people with low to moderate income.

The department says this will reduce the amount of time mothers have to spend in a clinic and speed up the application process. To access the form, click here.