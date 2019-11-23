Oklahoma new voter portal

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma voters are getting more tools they can access to vote through the launch of a portal.

Oklahomans will have access to a variety of voter services all at one location.

The Oklahoma State Election Board launched the service to help meet the demand from residents.

Previously they had to go to multiple sites to fulfill some of their voting needs.

A person must submit their credential verifying who they are, this includes providing your name and date of birth.

Benefits of the portal include, viewing your voting districts, verifying registration, and seeing the status of absentee ballots.