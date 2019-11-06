Oklahoma named one of the ‘Fattest States in America,’ study claims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Obesity tends to be an epidemic in the United States, and it continues to be a problem in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven out of every 10 U.S. adults over the age of 20 are either overweight or obese.

In all, the United States spends nearly $200 billion in annual health care costs related to obesity.

While it continues to be a big problem across the country, experts say the obesity epidemic is worse in some states.

WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics including share of obese and overweight population, sugary beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related health care costs.

The rankings of the ‘Fattest States in America‘ is as follows:

Mississippi West Virginia Kentucky Tennessee Alabama.

Oklahoma came in sixth on the list.

Researchers say residents in the Sooner State came in third for the highest percentage of obese adults in the country, and came in fifth for the highest percentage of obese children.

Organizers say Oklahoma also came in fifth for the highest percentage of physically inactive adults and fifth for the highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol.