Oklahoma man heading to prison in a 20 year old cold case

OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma man is heading to prison in a 20 year old cold case.

68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Craig County District Court Monday.

He will have to serve 10 years of that time with five years of probation.

Busick is the only of one of three suspects still living in the 1999 murder of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the arson of their mobile home, and the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

And he’s the only one to take responsibility, pleading guilty to accessory to second degree murder back in July.

Authorities say Busick was surprised when information he provided did not lead to the remains of Freeman and Bible in a search two weeks ago.

They urge anyone from Picher who had a home near 6th and Ethel with a root cellar to share that location with police or the family.

Authorities added that Busick told them that suspect David Pennington said he kept the teens alive for two weeks before killing them.