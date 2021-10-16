Oklahoma man creates traveling dinosaur museum

COMMERCE, Ok. — The Four State Museum of Natural History made its way to Commerce city hall on Saturday.



Fossils and replicas were on full display depicting the various ages of prehistoric life.



Work on the museum began roughly a year ago when museum curator Bradly Shelby acquired his first piece.



He began receiving requests to show that piece off and decided to begin expanding his collection into a free exhibit for the community.

“I heard again and again ‘I’ve never been to a museum, I’ve never seen any actual dinosaur material,’ whether they were five or 50, and that kind of was what spurred me to pull the trigger and actually try and bring this to the community,” says Shelby, “When I was a kid, we didn’t have anything like this around here, so I decided I would do this for the kids today, to make up for not having it as a kid myself.”

Shelby just began taking the museum on the road a few weeks ago and hopes to take it to other community centers and schools.



The traveling museum exhibits can also be checked out online using this link.