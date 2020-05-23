Oklahoma man charged with sex trafficking of a child in exchange for living expenses

MAYES COUNTY, Ok. — A Mayes County resident made an initial appearance in federal court on Friday, May 22nd, for allegedly soliciting a woman to molest her 11-year-old child in exchange for help with living expenses.

Thomas James Heiner, 55, of Langley, was charged with sex trafficking of a child.

During a routine traffic stop on May 16th, 2020, a woman reported to the officer that on multiple occasions Heiner, also known as “Sasquatch”, offered her cash payments, assistance on car payments, and a place to live if she would allow him to molest her daughter while the two adults had sex.

According to court documents, “Sasquatch” told the woman that he had previously done the same with an ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

The woman reported that the man lived in Langley, Oklahoma, and formerly in Utah. Later, authorities learned the suspect’s name was Thomas Heiner.

On May 17th, Heiner allegedly called the woman again and asked her and her minor daughter to meet in a Tulsa hotel room to engage in sex acts. On May 19, at the direction of the FBI, the woman took part in several telephone calls with Heiner, which were observed and recorded by FBI and Tulsa Police Department personnel. According the court documents, Heiner discussed in detail how the two could groom the young girl and coerce her to take part in sex acts with them.

Heiner is also alleged to have described how he previously molested a 7-year-old child on at least two occasions.