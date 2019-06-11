Oklahoma man behind bars, suspect in two-state vehicle thefts and accused of firing shots at police

A Northeast Oklahoma man is accused of firing shots at law enforcement during a vehicle pursuit Monday morning.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says Frank Espinosa is a suspect in a two-state spree of vehicle thefts ranging from trucks, all the way to a four wheel drive gator. Shortly after locating Espinosa Monday, Floyd says he began a 20 minute vehicle pursuit with him that ended in a field five miles east of Wyandotte on Cayuga Road.

Floyd says Espinosa, who was driving a stolen truck from McDonald County, fired several rounds at him and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper during the pursuit. The trooper’s vehicle was then able to hit the suspect’s vehicle, which then crashed into a nearby fence. After a short foot chase, Espinosa was captured by law enforcement. Floyd says the suspect was in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest, but was not injured in the incident.

“I’m actually the one that initiated the pursuit with him, during the pursuit we went through multiple fields, housing areas, a couple barbed wire fences as you can see, he was actually shooting at us out the window with what later found out to be a glock handgun,” says Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff.

At this point in the investigation, Floyd says there’s a possibility Espinosa may have victimized more people.

If you think you may be one of them, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-542-2806.