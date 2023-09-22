JAY, Okla. – A Jay man accused of shooting another man remains in custody at the Delaware County jail on $250,000 bail.

Ronald Springer, 65, was charged in Delaware County District Court on Friday with shooting with intent to kill.

Springer is accused of shooting the victim in the face on Sept. 19 with a 22-caliber pistol, said Delaware County Sheriff’s Capt. James Morgan. Springer was under the assumption the victim had stolen some tools from his house and asked him to come to his Jay residence, he said.

Morgan said the victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.