Oklahoma Lt. Governor hosts travel and tourism summit in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — Tourism was put under the microscope today in Miami.

A travel and tourism summit featured Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. Professionals from across the state heard from him and other speakers. They also had the chance to network.

“We are really trying to empower business owners with more tools more ideas for social media,” said Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Lt. Governor.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s Travel And Tourism Summit” was held this afternoon at the Coleman Theater in Miami.

“We live or die on sales tax revenue most every town does. So to pay for police and fire and everything else that Miami needs to pay for, we have to be creating sales tax dollars. One of the easiest ways for us to generate sales tax dollars is this amazing tourism industry that Oklahoma has,” said Pinnell.

Tourism professionals across Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri had the chance to hear about the future of tourism and network with others.

“We had two million more people visit our state parks in 2020 versus 2019. We had a large increase in terms of traffic. Oklahoma being a crossroads of America lot of people showed up in Oklahoma to go fishing or walk in the woods in our state parks,” said Pinnell.

The Lieutenant Governor hosts four travel and tourism summits every fall visiting different cities across Oklahoma.

“Today was really about coming together after what we’ve been through. We had the amazing Bill Geist from DMO Proz that spoke to us. And really just shared best practices and where our industry is going and travel trends and where to go from here,” said Amanda Davis, Executive Director for Visit Miami OK.

This is the first time the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted the summit and networking reception.

“One of the things we learned today over the next six months, 91% of Americans plan to travel. And that was a huge statistic we learned here today at the summit. I think just taking that data and knowing how to position that in our communities knowing that there’s going to be foot traffic and positioning ourselves as a destination,” said Davis.

This was the final summit of the year. The Lieutenant Governor plans on hosting two summits in the spring.