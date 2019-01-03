Oklahoma looks for input on possible work requirements for Medicaid

The state of Oklahoma is looking for public input on possible work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

The suggested laws would require residents aged 19-50 spend 80 hours a month searching for a job or working. The state is seeking federal permission after Governor Mary Fallin signed an executive order in March of 2018.

If it's approved it will take effect starting February of this year. Some will be exempt from this proposed requirement, those include, pregnant women, those participating in substance abuse treatment and caretakers of children under six.

For a full list and how to add your input, we’ve provided a link for you here.