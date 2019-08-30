Oklahoma license plates look to promote butterfly preservation

The state of Oklahoma launches new license plate options that promote butterflies.

The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma has partnered with lawmakers on the project.

Senate Bill 170 was recently passed allowing residents to actually vote on the one they want.

Right now, there are six diffrent designs to choose from until September 8th.

The design will need approval from the state tax commission.

A percentage of plate sales will go to the nature conservancy group.

To see the designs and vote, click here.