Oklahoma legislator working to improve transparency

OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma legislator is working to improve transparency in the state legislature.

District 7 Representative Ben Loring is advocating for support of House Bill 2914.

For 40 years, Oklahoma has upheld a law that all government bodies have to comply with the open meetings act except for the state legislature.

The purpose of the act is to let the public know in advance what they are doing and when they will be doing it.

Loring says it can present difficulties.

But the legislature deserves to be upheld to the same standards as municipalities.

Ben Loring, Ok. State Representative District 7, (D), said, “Sometimes you don’t get the frank and open discussion that you otherwise would. For other examples, you know for instance county commissioners they’re is only 3 county commissioners so anytime 2 of them are talking you should be having a public meeting.”

This is Loring’s 3rd time he’s filed a bill dedicated to improve transparency with the public.

Most recently was with Oklahoma’s Open Records Act which does not apply to the state legislature.