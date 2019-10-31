Oklahoma lawmakers form commission to promote Route 66 tourism

OKLAHOMA–Oklahoma is working to promote Route 66 tourism efforts.

“We have more drivable miles of Route 66 than any other state,” explained Oklahoma State Representative Josh West.

But, officials in Oklahoma say they are not taking full advantage of Route 66. This prompted Governor Kevin Stitt to pass House Bill 1774 addressing improving tourism in the state.

“We ran legislation to fund it,” said West.

Twenty-one Oklahoma residents who work with tourism will be a part of the formation from the Bill Oklahoma’s Route 66 Centennial Commission.

“Those 21 of the commission will work with the town, municipalities, and the cities and stake holders on Route 66 to come up with a strategic plan moving forward,” West added.

They will also create educational programs and events catering to the promotion of the major tourist attraction, which they hope will help areas that don’t get as much attention.

“So, you have towns like Afton and Vinita that have Route 66 going through them and I really see this as a huge economic boost for these little towns if we can get the marketing that we need to do to push this forward,” West explained.

West says the state is reliant on sales tax.

“So, the more people we can get coming to Oklahoma, the more money that’s spent and the more sales tax is generated and that’s good for our businesses, for our schools–it’s good all the way around,” said West.

The commission will meet until June 30 of 2027. That will be several months after the Route 66 centennial is celebrated.