Oklahoma law requires school bus surveillance to be used to ticket reckless drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA) — The state of Oklahoma is teaming against reckless drivers. Those who put others in jeopardy by driving recklessly and illegally passing stopped buses will face fines.

House Bill 1926, created by two Republicans, went into effect Nov. 1.

A revolving grant fund has been established to purchase surveillance cameras for buses. The surveillance video will be turned over to police. Those caught driving recklessly and illegally will be fined a minimum of $100.

Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee is one of two who created the bill. Kerbs is a former school bus driver and said, “Drivers passing stopped school buses endanger the lives of children loading onto or unloading the bus. This is a very serious problem. School districts across the state will now have the means to install video cameras and hold these reckless drivers accountable.”

Nearly 84,000 drivers ignore a stopped bus daily.