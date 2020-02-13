Oklahoma launches new branding campaign

OKLAHOMA — Today the state of Oklahoma rolls out a new branding campaign to represent their state.

With their new slogan Imagine That they created a logo based on their Native American heritage.

The multicolored circle represents earth, sky, water, agriculture and the forest, and the white star pays tribute to Oklahoma’s first flag.

Before the re-branding state agencies had different logos.

But with this new addition it will help them unify and improve the perception of the state.

This can include enhancing tourism efforts, job recruitment and much more.

Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber Of Commerce President, said, “We’ve been talking with the Lieutenant Governor and others as we’ve been trying to better establish our brand and stuff here in Oklahoma. For so many years our tagline was Oklahoma is OK and we just believe we are whole lot better than that.”

The new branding will be represented throughout Oklahoma on state websites, highway signs, and more later on this year.