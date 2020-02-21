Oklahoma launches Be A Neighbor program

OKLAHOMA — An initiative launches in Oklahoma to unite community based organizations to help those in need.

Be A Neighbor is a website platform that brings together all 77 counties to best serve oklahomans in one location.

The site will also feature area faith based groups and non profits as well.

Resources provided include access to how organizations can give back through the okalhoma foster care system.

As well as give aid to Oklahomans post incarceration.

The goal is to provide resources to help prevent them from returning back to prison.

The state is asking any organizations that believe residents can benefit from their services to reach out to them to be featured.