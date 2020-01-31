Oklahoma launches app to ease access to records

OKLAHOMA — The launch of a new app will give Oklahomans a more efficient way to gain access to some of their records.

The myOklahoma app will allow people to renew their vehicle tags as well as order birth certificates.

The app is user friendly and guides people through the process.

The renewal of tags for multiple vehicles can be performed by an individual at one time on the app.

For the renewal an individual has to have their last 4 numbers of their vin and tag number.

To get another birth certificate a person must have their city, county of birth and parental information.

Search myOklahoma in the App Store or Play Store to download the application.