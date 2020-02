OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma launches a new website to make handling child support cases easier.

Oklahoma Human Services says the new site will allow individuals to fill out child support applications.

As well as see a change in status and view when they need to appear in court for child support hearings.

Plans are in place to expand the site with child support, welfare, and additional family services.

To view the site follow the link below.

WWW.OKBENEFITS.ORG