Oklahoma inmate sentence commutation could be the largest in US history

OKLAHOMA–The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has recommended the sentences of more than 500 prisoners be commuted.

Governor Kevin Stitt will have to make the final approval. If that happens, 462 inmates will be released Monday. The remaining 65 inmates have legal detainers.

The inmates are currently serving time for possession and drug charges. However, those offenses are now less serious crimes after voters approved State Question 780.

These recommendations will save the state nearly $12 million.

The board had originally considered 814 cases, but only approved 527 sentences.

This is the largest single-day commutation in US history.