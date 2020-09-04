Oklahoma in bottom 10 states in census responses

OKLAHOMA — With less than a month until the U.S. census deadline, Oklahoma ranks among the bottom 10 nationally for its response rate.

Josh McGoldrick, Chief of Staff/General Counsel, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said, “Well right now, our state is 40th in the country in census responses.”

The September 30th deadline for the 2020 census is quickly approaching. Right now only 59.5% of Oklahoma households have responded–placing the sooner state in the bottom 10 for responses.

“We certainly want that number to get higher.”

Oklahoma ranks lower than the national response rate of 65%. Which, if that doesn’t change, will impact state funding.

“I always give people kind of this example, I have a family of four and if our house fills out the census you know that $6,800 a year, you go over a 10-year period and that’s $68,000 that the state of Oklahoma loses.”

Charlotte Howe, CEO & President, Miami Area Economic Development Service/Regional Chamber of Commerce, said, “For rural areas it’s even more important than a Metropolitan area as far as I’m concerned.”

The data also affects how money is disbursed locally–for economic development.

“Say we do a grant to expand wastewater to the industrial park to get a company that’s going to come in a make good jobs, when we apply for that grant, our numbers have to be backed up by the census bureau.”

And education.

“If we are not counted, it absolutely and positively affect the schools funding for the next 10 years. You have to be counted and it’s not just oh it will affect Oklahoma’s public education funding, it’ll literally affect the schools in this area, it’ll affect Miami, it’ll affect Quapaw.”

Right now, Ottawa County has a 54.8% response rate and in Delaware County–a little over 42%.

To fill out the census, follow the link below.

https://2020census.gov/en.html