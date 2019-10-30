Oklahoma Health Dept. shows congenital syphilis numbers nearly doubling in one year

The number of cases of congenital syphilis in the state of Oklahoma is increasing.

Congenital syphilis is an infectious disease transmitted by an infected mother to her baby in the womb. The state Department of Health found an increase of 92% in the number of cases from 2018 to 2019.

Adults transmit the disease through sexual contact. Mothers can give it to their baby in the womb or through the birthing process. And, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, pre-maturity and birth defects.

Department of health officials are urging health care providers to test patients during the first and third trimester to see if the mother is infected.