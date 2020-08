OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt, is extending a Statewide Emergency Declaration to ensure Oklahoma Voters can cast Absentee Ballots in November without having their ballots notarized or witnessed by 2 people.

Stitt announced the decision on Friday.

Because the State of Emergency will be in place within 45 days of the election, voters who cast their ballots by mail will only need to include a photocopy of their photo ID or their voter registration card.

The state of emergency due to covid-19 has been in place since March 15.

The declaration, among other things, authorizes state agencies to make emergency purchases, limits out-of-state travel for state workers and allows all occupational licenses to automatically extend.