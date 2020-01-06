Oklahoma Governor Hires Law Firm to Help Resolve Gaming Compact Dispute

Oklahoma

A law firm is hired to help Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt resolve gaming compact differences with tribes.

Stitt’s team selects Perkins Coie Law Firm to help with negotiation efforts.

His hope is to create a revised gaming compact with tribal leaders.

A federal lawsuit filed by 3 of the largest tribes in Oklahoma is one of the firms major topics they will address.

These tribes as well as many others in the state believe the gaming compact signed 15 years ago automatically renews. Meaning their money owed to the state stays the same.

However, Governor Stitt is hoping those fees increase to increase funding for the state. Perkins Coie Law Firm most recently worked on behalf of the state of New Mexico helping negotiate disputes with their tribal entities as well.