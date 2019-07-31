Oklahoma Gov. signs bills to help survivors of sexual assault

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signs three bills to help survivors of sexual assault.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the bills require testing more than 7,000 untested rape kits in the Sooner State. Stitt’s approval of the bills also creates a tracking system for survivors to find out the progress on their rape kit.

The legislation requires kits to be sent to a lab within 20 days and they must be kept in evidence for 50 years. It also provides training for law enforcement officers, who are often the first to talk to trauma survivors.

Additionally, the OSBI says it is in the process of hiring five biologists to process the kits that will come into the lab, and hope to have the tracking system ready by the beginning of 2020.