Oklahoma foster care system showing improvement

OKLAHOMA — Foster care reform efforts in Oklahoma show improvement, but the state Department of Human Services says there is still a long way to go.

Data collected from DHS shows, as of June 2019, there were nearly 8,000 Oklahoma children under state custody.

That’s considered the second lowest number since the department began a deeper focus on reform issues in 2013.

That year, the Oklahoma Pinnacle Plan was created for foster care reform.

Since then, data shows kids are less likely to use emergency children’s shelters — a 74% decrease over the last 6 years.

And, one of the biggest changes for DHS is a renewed sense of collaboration with agencies that serve kids.

Keili McEwen, DHS Office of Communications, said, “The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the Health Department, we are meeting with them regularly in order to discuss on a case by case child by child basis what’s best for that child and really instead of making broad based decisions about the system we are really sitting down with those agencies.”

DHS hopes more Oklahoma families will consider taking in foster kids in the state, especially if they are willing to take in therapeutic foster care placements.

That includes kids who have a higher medical or mental health need than a typical child.