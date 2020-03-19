Oklahoma elections may be subject to change with emergency declared

OKLAHOMA — Upcoming elections in Oklahoma can now be changed after a election emergency is declared.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says this could affect the April 7th election in 74 counties statewide.

County election boards can adopt a resolution to help them move their election dates.

Regular and statutory elections could be moved to June 30th.

And special elections can take place any day approved by the law.

Currently, local counties with scheduled elections on April 7th include Ottawa, Delaware, and Craig.

If counties select to move their dates it will be updated on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Today officials announce county offices in Delaware County will close to the public temporarily.

County commissioners approved the closure today in an emergency meeting.

The county says these changed will allow them to follow cdc guidelines of no more than 10 people in a public gathering space.

Until offices are reopened, the Delaware County Election Board will use phone, email, and mail to handle business.

For more information on any potential election changes the board may be making call 918-253-8762.