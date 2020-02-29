Oklahoma early voting begins

OKLAHOMA — All Oklahoma counties can now vote early in the presidential primaries.

Oklahomans can vote at their county election boards and this will be available tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All voting must take place in the county you live in.

For sample ballots or to see an absentee ballot the election board is recommending people to view the Oklahoma voter portal.

Presidential primaries will be held for the Republican and Democratic Parties.

If you are in need of any more information head to Ok.Gov