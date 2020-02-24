Oklahoma drops lawsuits against opiod distributors; will refile individually

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma state leaders announce lawsuits the state filed against some of the largest opioid distributors in the U.S. have been dropped.

Instead, Attorney General Mike Hunter says the state plans to file separate lawsuits against each company.

The case has been removed from federal court and will now be evaluated in state court.

Oklahoma first filed a suit to address mismanagement of opioids in the Sooner State in January.

Hunter says he plans to hold all three companies liable for their actions leading to high rates of opiod addiction.

Petitions will be filed in Oklahoma state court soon.