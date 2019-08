As a result of recent flooding in Oklahoma, the Department of Environmental Equality has extended its services for free well testing.

Ottawa, Delaware, and Craig Counties are among the 66 counties under an emergency declaration by the governor. If you think your well has been affected by the weather, don’t drink it. It needs to be disinfected and a sample analysis should be completed.

The free services will be given until May 31.

For more information, call the DEQ at 800-522-0206.