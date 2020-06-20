OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has launched a new website to help Oklahomans better understand how and why to get a real ID.

The website provides a variety of information including a quiz to determine whether or not you need a real ID.

If you determine you do want a real ID, there is a checklist to help you get your documents in order.

According to DPS, they’ve issued 265 real IDs so far as part of the pilot production phase.

Oklahomans are not required to get a real ID, but those who choose non-compliant licenses will need alternative forms of identification to board a domestic flight or enter a federal facility.

realid.ok.gov