Oklahoma Department of Human Services provides utility assistance

As the frigid weather continues in the winter months, many are in need of assistance to help them keep their homes warm.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is working to make the public aware of the home energy assistance they offer. It is open to low-income residents. It is federally funded and it will help offset heating bill costs. Some individuals have already been notified of assistance because they were already in the system.

However if you haven't and think you may qualify, visit the link we’ve provided here for more information on the application.