Oklahoma Department of Education partners with Oklahoma Educational Television Authority

Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Education is partnering with a statewide television network to help provide learning opportunities for kids amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The department teamed up with the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority as a means to help parents, teachers, and students.

Starting Monday, the OETA will change its daytime schedule catering to curriculum based programming.

It will air on the broadcast channel, OETA World.

Kids will have access to programming including Nova, Nature, American Experience, and PBS Kids.

This new change will be available until the end of the school year.

It will also air Monday through Friday from 6 A.M. until 6 P.M.