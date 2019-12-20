Oklahoma creates new online tool to pair teachers with jobs

OKLAHOMA — To help combat teacher shortages in the sooner state, the Department of Education launches a new online tool.

OKteachermatch.com creates a way for teachers to be partnered with jobs in public school districts.

There are many Oklahoma certified teachers who are not teaching in classrooms.

And with this tool they are hoping to fix that problem.

Administrators can post a job online and have immediate access to certified teachers who may be interested in that role.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says many schools are not aware of those looking for jobs and they have openings that remains unfilled.

The tool also shows an estimate a teacher will make based on their experience.

Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent Oklahoma, said, “It is a terrific opportunity to help in a time of a teacher shortage and one that we know that we are experiencing in Oklahoma but that is occurring all across the nation and we are excited for what this matching tool can mean.”

Hofmeister says they are already seeing matches made with the launch of the tool.

She hopes other states may consider using something similar to help within their education departments.