TULSA – Following a four-day trial, a Salina couple accused of abusing a 9-year-old child and denying her food were convicted in federal court of child abuse and neglect.

A jury convicted Amanda Smith, 44, and Joel Smith, 48, on Friday of child abuse and neglect in Indian Country. They face up to life in federal prison.

A Mayes County deputy was dispatched to the Salina residence on April 5, 2019, for a missing child and while en route to the residence, received a second call from the couple’s neighbor, reporting a child seeking help, according to court records.

The deputy found a malnourished child weighing 41 pounds, smelling of urine and feces, unwashed and fearful of being returned to the Smith residence.

“The abuse of children will never be tolerated or go unpunished,” said Clint Johnson, U.S. Attorney. “The years of abuse the victim suffered at the hands of those she should have been able to trust is both heartbreaking and unconscionable.”

The victim was wearing a toddler-size-four t-shirt when she was taken into protective custody, testimony showed.

Amanda and Joel Smith routinely denied the child food and access to the bathroom, handcuffed her to a “pack n’ play,” and beat her with a belt and livestock whip, court records show.

Court documents and trial testimony showed:

The child had red patches of skin covering her forearms and stated that she did not want to go home.

The victim was wearing a diaper and showed signs of physical abuse, was in need of medical attention and was extremely hungry when she escaped.

The child was hospitalized for a week for malnutrition and infections from her wounds.

The child was also forced to work outside moving rocks and dirt with her hands, pulling weeds and picking up sticks for several hours at a time, according to trial testimony.

No sentencing has been scheduled.