Oklahoma couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

QUAPAW, Okla. — It was an anniversary to remember for a Northeast Oklahoma couple.

Jerry and Karlene Bayliss celebrated 60 years of marriage on Saturday in Quapaw.

Due to social distancing, their family was unable to visit normally, so they opted for an anniversary parade.

Family members drove by their home with signs and balloons, honking their horns to celebrate their milestone.

The parade was a surprise to the couple.

Jerry and Karlene Bayliss, 60 year anniversary couple, says, “It’s just amazing that all our friends and family from the past 60 years in our life showed up to say congratulations. That’s just so heart felt, [and] it’s amazing. I’m thankful.”

About 50 cars full of family and friends made it out to show support.