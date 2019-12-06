Oklahoma considering extending firearm deer season

OKLAHOMA — Some big changes may be affecting those who hunt and fish in the sooner state.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation is considering extending its deer gun hunting season by at least a week.

Other considerations include, creating limitations to make sure cervid carcasses and deer that are alive are less likely to spread diseases.

A commission team will use feedback collected to decide next spring if these new rules should be enforced.

Micah Holmes, Information And Education Supervisor, said, “Were not pushing people one way or the other but we want to hear what people think. The positive sides is that it simply allows people more opportunity to spend time in the woods. Our general philosophy is we want to provide as much opportunity as we can for people to go hunting and fishing.”

If you are interested in providing your input to the proposed wildlife changes you have until January 3 at 4:30 P.M.

More information can be found at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/