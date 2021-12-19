Oklahoma church is feeding Watered Gardens residents

JOPLIN, Mo. — An Oklahoma church is giving back to a Joplin shelter.

Mountain Movers Church from Grove spent the morning cooking and serving breakfast at Watered Gardens Ministries.

14 church volunteers cooked hash scramble and served 70 people.

The church has been feeding those living at the shelter the third Sunday of the month for the past year.

They hope this act of kindness inspires others to help those in need.

“Of course this time of the year it really feels good. This is when a lot of hearts are opened up. Everyone wants to give back at Christmas time. or during the holidays so it’s very easy to get that support, but what i really want people to know is this is a need we have all year round. It just really warms your heart because they are truly grateful. They tell us thank you and thank you over and over again. And they really enjoy it. We enjoy visiting with them,” said Janet Camerer, Mountain Movers Church Outreach Coordinator.

Camerer says the church will continue its monthly tradition of feeding anyone staying at Watered Gardens.