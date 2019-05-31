Oklahoma Boys State brings together young men for some life changing lessons

Some of Oklahoma’s finest young men are gathered at NEO A&M this week for some life changing lessons during 2019 Oklahoma Boys State.

This program brings together a select group of men from across the state to teach basics of state government. The delegates create their own mock political parties called the Boomers and Sooners. They’ll create policies for their mock city and county governments. The main goal for the week is to teach the men how to be responsible adults.

“Government, leadership, and patriotism has really been the three key things Boys State really teaches. Really those three things I feel like our generation specifically is lacking. So I’m really proud of the tradition those Boys State brings and I’m really so happy to be apart of it,” says James Limbaugh, Boys State 2019 participant.

The group will do a lot of hands-on activities, one was a lesson in special schools. That’s where guardsmen teach them special defense, fire and rescue as well as leadership.

