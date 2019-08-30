Oklahoma bill seeks to protect child abuse victims

In Ottawa County alone, children advocacy workers saw nearly 155 cases of child abuse.

That’s why lawmakers passed Senate Bill 576.

It creates penalties for people in the educational system who do not report abuse.

Teachers or staff at schools can be held responsible if they don’t report a child they feel might be being abused.

This new law would make it a misdemeanor.

In Ottawa County, the child advocacy center works to support victims of abuse.

“Because last year alone, we saw some 154 cases. That’s not just 154 kids–those are families often times, multiple siblings in the home and multiple siblings on a case,” explained forensic interviewer Christina Spriggs. “We see a lot of these kids from of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, all kinds of stuff like that.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and Department of Services Director Justin Brown organized this focused effort of abuse.

For more information about the Ottawa County Child’s Advocacy Center, you can click here.